Assault leaves Bradford man in critical condition

Police investigating a serious assault in Bradford which left a man in a critical condition in hospital are appealing for witnesses.

The 21-year-old man was found with serious head injuries following a disturbance between two groups of people in Attock Park in Rufford Street in the Laisterdyke area at about 8pm on Tuesday (23 August).

He remains in hospital where his condition is described as critical.

A 17-year-old man received minor injuries which needed hospital treatment.

Five men were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent following initial enquiries.

Three of the men aged 26, 32 and 46 were later released without charge.

Two other men aged 18 and 21 have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Alan Weekes, of Bradford District CID, said: “While we have arrested a number of males in the course of this inquiry our investigation is continuing to find out who was responsible for the attack which has left a man seriously ill in hospital.

“This is believed to have occurred close to some football pitches, where the victims had been playing just moments before.

“A man is now fighting for his life and I would urge anyone who witnessed the attack or who may have information about those responsible to contact Bradford District CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13160363829 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, who can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.”