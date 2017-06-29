Assault leaves man, 27, in hospital after night out in Rotherham

A 27-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries to his face after an alleged assault outside a Rotherham takeaway.

Police want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the attack, which is reported to have taken place as the victim walked alone towards Pizza Planet in Main Street, close to the taxi rank, sometime between midnight and 3am on Sunday, June 18.

The man had been out socialising with friends before the assault.

South Yorkshire Police want to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or has any information about the incident via 101.