Assistance dog mauled in attack in Halifax town centre

An assistance dog was left with puncture wounds in an attack by another dog in Halifax town centre.

Police said the 61-year-old owner of the injured dog, which suffered wounds to its neck and shoulder, was left distressed by the incident and that his dog was now less confident about being outside.

The attacked happened while a man and his dog were stood at a bus stop on Alexandra Street at around 10.50am on Wednesday, September 20, and another male, who also had a dog with him, was passing by.

After the attack, the suspect left the scene.

Police Community Support Officer, Gordon Thorpe, said: “Any incident where a pet is attacked is distressing for the owner. In this case, the dog attacked is an assistance dog and one that the owner relies on to support him on a daily basis and this incident has caused the victim significant distress and upset.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area, and either witnessed the incident or who may have any information to come forward.

“The assistance dog has also suffered, not only through the physical injuries sustained, but has since understandably been timid and less confident when out and about. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PCSO Gordon Thorpe at Halifax Police Station by calling 101 and quoting 13170440761. Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers in anonymously and in confidence by calling 0800 555 111.