At least 50 dead and more than 200 injured after mass shooting on Las Vegas strip

More than 20 people have been killed in a mass shooting in Las Vegas.
At least 50 people have been killed and 200 others were injured at a concert in Las Vegas, making it the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

Here is what we know so far...