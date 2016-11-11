At the eleventh hour, Harry leads nation in remembering our fallen

Prince Harry has led the country in remembering the fallen on Armistice Day, laying a wreath at the National Memorial Arboretum.

Yorkshire, in common with the rest of the country, fell silent at 11am, exactly 96 years since the armistice that brought to an end the Great War, was signed.

Some of the hundreds of hand-painted pebbles at the foot of the Tommy Statue in Seaham, Co Durham

Harry, 32, attended a Remembrance Service at the Armed Forces Memorial alongside veterans and representatives of the Army, Royal Navy, and RAF.

After paying his respects, he read aloud a poem, The Soldier, by the First World War poet Rupert Brooke.

Harry served for 10 years in the Army, and was twice deployed to Afghanistan.

As people fell silent at commemorations across the UK, Harry joined senior military personnel, veterans and members of the public at the arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire, for a service held within the walls of the national Armed Forces Memorial.

Laura Wright throws poppies in the fountain during an event in London's Trafalgar Square to mark Armistice Day.

The memorial is designed so that on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month a shaft of sunlight dissects its inner and outer walls, hitting a bronze wreath sculpture.

Lieutenant Colonel David Whimpenny, chairman of the National Memorial Arboretum and trustee of its parent charity, The Royal British Legion, said: “Today, led by Prince Harry, we paid tribute to the servicemen and women that have sacrificed their lives for their country, from the First World War to the current day.”

Prince Harry also took the salute during a parade of current serving personnel and veterans at the event, which concluded with a flypast of Squirrel HT1 helicopters from the Defence Helicopter Flying School at RAF Shawbury in Shropshire.

Both Prince Harry and the Duke of Cambridge trained at RAF Shawbury and flew Squirrel helicopters as part of their course.

Dignitaries observe a two minute silence outside Belfast City Hall on Armistice Day.