'Attempted murder arrest' after stabbing outside Headingley shopping centre

Have your say

A man has been arrested after a man was stabbed outside a Leeds shopping centre in the early hours of this morning.

Police investigating an assault outside the Sainsbury’s store in the Arndale Centre, on Otley Road, Headingley at 1.20am this morning have arrested the 22-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder.

He currently remains in police custody.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 139 of Saturday, August 26.