AUDIO: Let it snow for a Christmas song at Yorkshire charity gig, say The Puppini Sisters

Christmas will come early for fans of The Puppini Sisters if it snows during their Yorkshire charity gig with Gary Barlow this weekend.

The all girl trio - who performed Jingle Bells and Frosty The Snowman with Michael Bublé on his Christmas album - say they might get all festive.

"If it's snowing then you are definitely going to get a Christmas song," laughed Marcella Puppini, Italian-born singer and founder of the group, who also had their own 2010 Xmas hit album Christmas with The Puppini Sisters.

AUDIO: Listen to Marcella's full interview wit Graham Walker - CLICK HERE.

The Andrews Sisters style harmony group, which also stars Kate Mullins and Emma Smith, will perform on the sold out all-star dinner show under the iconic Vulcan bomber, in its hangar at Doncaster Sheffield Airport, this Saturday, November 12.

Take That superstar Gary Barlow is also on the bill, joining his Grammy award winning Sheffield songwriter and producer pal Eliot Kennedy, who has organised the show called Hidden Wounds for the charity of the same name, a division of Help For Heroes, supporting ex-soldiers and those still serving who live with mental illnesses and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The concert will launch a debut fund-raising album and title track, also called Hidden Wounds, which has been produced by Eliot to launch the singing career of Leeds girl Jo Heselden-Edwards.

Jo decided to make the album and launch it for the charity in memory of her late father, Jimi Heselden, the miner turned millionaire who made his fortune inventing the Hesco Bastion 'blast wall' - or Concertainer - which is credited with saving saved thousands of lives. It is used to build flood and military defences, including Camp Bastion, in Afghanistan.

The 62-year-old gave millions to charities, including Help For Heroes, before he died in a freak accident in 2010 while riding a Segway, after he bought the two-wheeled vehicle company.

The Puppini Sisters have appeared on TV shows from Loose Women to Strictly Come Dancing, performed at Glastonbury and other iconic venues all over the globe.

Jo Heselden-Edwards

They are planning a UK tour and will be back in the region next year - with other exciting plans for the next 12 months, said Marcella.

"We've never worked with Eliot before. It's going to be exciting to meet him and we hope to do more with him," she revealed in an exclusive interview. Listen to her full chat with Graham Walker - CLICK HERE.

She added: "We are putting together a UK tour for 2017 and we will definitely be coming back this way,

"We are also going to start monthly competitions for fans to decide what we are going to record. We will probably be doing live performance videos of the song. So if anybody has always wished that we would do a certain song, now is the time."

Eliot Kennedy and Gary Barlow

"There is one thing that is still very much under wraps, but it's very exciting and it's not necessarily related to music. I really cannot say anything else about it just yet."

She said of working with Michael Bublé: "He has an infectious personality. He's fun, incredibly generous with his time and effort - the amount of promotion he has done for us is amazing. He is not the kind of artist where it's all about him.

"When we recorded together, on two different occasions - we appeared on his Christmas album and on his To Be Loved album - we then hung out with him at his house in LA. He's so much fun and yes, he is a friend."

Other acts hoping to take part this weekend include St Elmo's Fire rocker John Parr, Sheffield Radio 2 star John Reilly, TV's Tin Pan Alley finalist Max Restaino - who is currently touring with 2010 X Factor runner up Rebecca Ferguson - hotly tipped Barnsley indie band Sundance and more.

Eliot will also perform some of his own self-penned greatest hits, including the likes of Everything Changes, Picture Of You, Say You’ll Be There and When You’re Gone. He and Gary entertained troops at Camp Bastion so the event is close to their hearts. Eliot has organised previous charity concerts featuring his friends Bryan Adams, Peter Kay and many others.

For more information about The Puppini Sisters visit their official web site at www.thepuppinisisters.com, like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/puppinisisters and follow on Twitter @Puppini_Sisters.

Jimi Heselden

* Eliot Kennedy presents Joanne Heselden-Edwards singing from her new album at the Hidden Wounds charity concert, with special guests, November 12, 7pm at The Vulcan to the Sky aircraft hangar, Doncaster. For return tickets and to find out more, visit hiddenwoundsconcert.com,