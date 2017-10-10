Audit triggers extra help to close the ethnic jobs divide

MEASURES to help people from ethnic minority backgrounds into work in three Yorkshire districts have been promised after a Government audit revealed white people are more likely to have jobs.

The figures showed 74 per cent of those describing themselves as white British are employed in Yorkshire compared to just 54 per cent who come from a Pakistani or Bangladeshi background.

Just over one fifth of white people in the region are categorised as economically inactive compared to more than one third of other ethnic groups.

The Department for Work and Pensions said it would be taking action to close the gap in 20 hotspots across the country including Leeds, Bradford and Kirklees.

Proposed measures include mentoring schemes, traineeships and extra support in English and maths as part of work placements,

The figures were revealed on a new Government website set up to document the way people from different ethnic grounds are treated by public services.

The Prime Minister ordered an audit of the treatment of ethnic minorities after taking office last year with a promise to tackle injustices.

Theresa May said: ”People who have lived with discrimination don’t need a government audit to make them aware of the scale of the challenge.

“But this audit means that for society as a whole – for government, for our public services – there is nowhere to hide. These issues are now out in the open. And the message is very simple: if these disparities cannot be explained then they must be changed.

“Britain has come a long way in my lifetime in spreading equality and opportunity. But the data we are publishing today will provide the definitive evidence of how far we must still go in order to truly build a country that works for everyone.”

The Government also confirmed it would be implementing recommendations made by Labour MP David Lammy in a recent review of the way the criminal justice system treats those from ethnic minority backgrounds.

In future prisons will have to publish figures showing the outcomes for inmates from different ethnic groups.

Fresh efforts will also be made to recruit and retain more prison staff from non-white ethnic groups.