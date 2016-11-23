Autumn Statement: Hammond promises wage hike for ‘just managing families

The Chancellor is expected to announce plans to raise the minimum wage and boost the income of workers on Universal Credit today, as he presents an Autumn Statement designed to help families who are “struggling to get by”.

He will also unveil plans to scrap “rip-off” letting agent fees and reform affordable housing policy, as Theresa May’s Government seeks to show “ordinary working class people” it is on their side.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond

In his first major policy statement since taking over at the Treasury, many will be looking to Philip Hammond to prove the economy is in steady hands amid the choppy waters of Brexit.

The Government is facing an estimated funding black hole of between £25bn-£100bn, and the Chancellor himself has referred to the country’s “eye-watering” levels of debt.

However, Mr Hammond is also under pressure to set out how he intends to deliver on the Government’s commitment “to build a country that works for everyone”.

This includes calls from both Labour and Tory MPs to reverse cuts to Universal Credit (UC) which could see some households lose out on £200 a month.

Mr Hammond will respond to these calls today by announcing a reform of UC that will allow claimants to keep more of their benefits once they start earning.

The reduction in the so-called “earnings taper” means in-work claimants will still face cuts, but could be between £170 and £425 better-off a year than under current arrangements.

The measure is presented as part of wider efforts to make work pay, alongside plans to raise the national minimum wage from £7.20 to £7.50 an hour.

The Treasury estimates that the changes will benefit around three million households on UC, at a cost of £1bn to the Government.

Mr Hammond is also expected to announce a ban on letting agent’s fees, to stop tenants being hit by surprise upfront charges for services like reference checks and contract renewals.

Organisations like Shelter and Citizens Advice have warned that tenants are “frequently ripped-off” by these hidden costs, and in some cases forced into debt.

Previous Conservative Housing Ministers have warned that a crack down on these charges could force up private sector rents.

But Treasury officials now claim it will save millions of households “hundreds of pounds”.

Another big announcement will be the unveiling of a £1.4bn fund designed to deliver 40,000 new affordable homes.

This will be accompanied by changes to housing restrictions, to allow providers to deliver affordable housing to rent alongside Rent to Buy properties.

The Treasury says the measures will “improve the living standards of ordinary working class people and their families”.

However, both Labour and the Lib Dems claim it is “too little and too late”.

“It would appear that this Autumn Statement is set to fail our first test to provide actual support for those on low and middle incomes,” said Labour’s shadow Chancellor John McDonnell.

“Despite all their rhetoric last month... it looks like it will be jam tomorrow for working people under Theresa May.”

“It is all smoke and mirrors,” added Lib Dem leader Tim Farron. “These announcements amount to nothing more than tinkering round the edges.”