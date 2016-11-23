Autumn Statement: Hammond sets out Northern Powerhouse plan

CHANCELLOR PHILIP Hammond ended questions over the Government’s commitment to the Northern Powerhouse as he set out a new plan to close the North-South divide.

The plan includes commitments to attract skilled workers to the North, improve school standards and attract overseas investment.

It contains specific commitments to fund the development of the business case for the renewal of the Sheffield Supertram and almost £50m to help support Yorkshire host the 2019 Cycling Road World Championships and the 2021 Rugby World Cup.

The Chancellor confirmed the North would receive £556m from a £1.8bn pot of funding previously announced to help support regional economic growth plans.

However, critics are likely to question the Government’s ability to deliver its Northern Powerhouse Strategy when it has struggled to meet existing commitments, such as rail electrification.

The Northern Powerhouse was a concept championed by former Chancellor George Osborne who argued the North could only compete on the world stage, and close the gap with the South-East, through better connections and closer working between its towns and cities.

Following his sacking from the Treasury by incoming prime minister Theresa May, the idea appeared to lose favour in Government.

But Mr Hammond used his first Autumn Statement to underline the Government’s commitment.

He said: “This government recognises that for too long, economic growth in our country has been too concentrated in London and the south east.

“That’s not just a social problem, it’s an economic problem. London is one of the highest-productivity cities in the world and we should celebrate that fact.

“But no other major developed economy has such a gap between the productivity of its capital city and its second and third cities.

“So we must drive up the performance of our regional cities”.

The Northern Powerhouse Strategy promises work will continue on plans for high speed trans-Pennine services - dubbed HS3 - with more details next year.

The A66 between Cumbria and the North-East will be dualled and the Government will look at the case for investment in other trans-Pennine roads.

Ministers will work with the North to produce “innovative proposals for attracting skilled workers”, the plan said.

It includes proposals to improve careers advice for young people in the North and to increase the number of people taking up the most skilled apprenticeships.

The Northern Powerhouse will be promoted as an idea to foreign investors with a portfolio of opportunities worth £5bn.

Setting out the scale of the taks ahead, the document points to the poorer transport links, the lower productivity of workers in the North, the poorer skills, the lower number of patents registered and the lower level of foreign investment.

“The potential of the Northern Powerhouse is huge. As the heart of the industrial revolution, the North has a long history of driving national growth.” the document says.