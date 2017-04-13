Avant to run £15.4m scheme

Housebuilder Avant Homes has announced plans for a new multi-million pound development in Idle, near Bradford, where it will build 60 new homes.

The Wakefield-based firm will take on the 4.8-acre Sandhill Croft development, located off Sandhill Fold, just four miles from the city centre and 13 miles from Leeds.

It will provide house buyers in West Yorkshire with a mixture of three-bedroom semi and townhouses and four-bedroom detached homes.

Full planning permission has been granted for the £15.4m development and work at the site has already commenced, with completion expected in 2019.

Avant Homes Yorkshire managing director, Mark Mitchell, said: “Sandhill Croft sits in a highly desirable location just a short drive away from both Leeds and Bradford, giving buyers the best of city and village life combined.”