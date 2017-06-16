Award for Harrogate-based sergeant in birthday honours list

A sergeant based at the Army Foundation College in Harrogate who has been a dedicated and passionate supporter of numerous charities has been awarded an MBE in Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Sergeant Andrew Harrison, 36, a Communications and Information Systems specialist with the Corps of Royal Engineers has supported county, regional and national charities over the past two decades.

Sergeant Harrison is currently a Platoon Sergeant at Army Foundation College.

His citation describes him as an excellent ambassador for the Armed Forces, fostering exceptional links between the military and the local community.

“I am shocked and honoured to be named on the list – it is totally unexpected,” said Sergeant Harrison.

He started his charity work as a former Army Cadet twenty years ago raising money for the Royal British Legion. He joined the Army in October 2000 and continued supporting the charity as he moved through various postings.

In January 2015 he became the County Poppy Appeal Co-ordinator for Nottinghamshire, a post he held until January this year.

He has also completed a 500 mile bike ride from Edinburgh to Richmond, London in five days to raise money for ‘Missing People’, a charity which searches for missing people and supports their friends and families, attending their families days and raising awareness of their work.

Outside military life, Sergeant Harrison is a Search technician with Lowland Rescue, and also a member of the Search and Rescue teams in Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire.