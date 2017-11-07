Awards generate £10k for autism charity

Generous attendees at this year’s Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards helped generate £10,500 towards a regional charity doing pivotal work with young people with autism.

The event at Leeds Dock Hall last week saw Sarah Craven and Lynn Westerman Holt from the charity present a special video outlining the work that it does and talk briefly from the stage about the difference their organisation can make.

Autism Angels, Kearby, near Harrogate.., Sarah Craven pictured with her horse Blackjack and dog musher.20th July 2017 ..Picture by Simon Hulme

Autism Angels, run from a farm in Kearby between Leeds and Harrogate, uses horses as therapy for children with autism.

The charity was started a decade ago when founder and horse whisperer Sarah Craven created a series of concepts from the work she had been doing with the horses to help children with emotional, behavioural and social difficulties.

The charity aims to provide parents and children with a place where they feel welcomed and accepted and find support and guidance during what can be a lonely and highly stressful time.

It has two sites, with the other being based in Hertfordshire.

The charity’s growth plans include its Big Build for the north centre. Staged in partnership with children’s charity Variety, its aim is to create a regional centre of excellence for autism.

The project will improve its Yorkshire site to create indoor space, kitchen and dining space, a sensory garden plus break-out zones and learning areas throughout the whole site, which maximise being in nature with animals and reap the benefits of being outside as much as possible.

Ms Craven said: “We are overwhelmed by the generosity and support from our top businesses here in Yorkshire.

“The YP Awards evening allowed us to share the stories of local families and the money that was raised will have a significant impact directly on their lives. We can’t thank you all enough”

The appearance of Autism Angels was one of many highlights of the awards, which were presented by Steph McGovern and honoured the best of Yorkshire business.

Mark Casci, business editor of The Yorkshire Post, said: “I would like to place on record my sincere gratitude to everyone who came last week for the amazing generosity. You have done yourselves and Yorkshire proud and your contribution will make a massive difference.

“Autism Angels is one of the most amazing organisations I have ever come across and I am so proud our awards could help them expand upon the incredible work it does.”