Baby boom as Leeds farm celebrates a number of animal additions

Home Farm at Temple Newsam, Leeds, is celebrating the arrival of a Bagot goat, an Irish Moiled calf and baby lambs – adding to the farm’s 160 cattle, 150 sheep, 50 pigs, and collection of ponies and poultry.

The farm, at Temple Newsam, is one of the largest rare breed centres in Europe and a working farm, explained manager David Bradley.

Easter babies at Home Farm Temple Newsham, Leeds. Paiton Cope, seven, helps feed the baby lambs. PICTURES: Steve Riding

“We start from the rarest breed of cow, the Vaynol Cattle, right through to the Saddleback pigs.

“They’re all rare breed, there’s no commercial breeds here at all,” he said.

Albie Guise , four, of Morley with a baby goat