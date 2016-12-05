Back in tune - the 268-year-old Leeds church organ

A historic Leeds settlement is once enjoying the sound of music after its organ was lovingly restored.

The organ has been providing musical entertainment at Fulneck Moravian Church in Pudsey since 1748.

Rev Michael Newman pictured with the restored organ, at Fulneck Moravian Church, Fulneck, Pudsey...4th December 2016 ..Picture by Simon Hulme

It was out of action for ten weeks while a £50,000 renovation project was carried out – the first for decades.

But now it is back up and running and is set to feature in a a string of Christmas services at Fulneck Moravian Church.

The church organ was originally built and installed by Swiss born Johannes Snetzler in 1748.

In 1802 the organ was moved to its present position in the balcony and over the years it has undergone a number of alterations.

Fulneck Moravian Church, Fulneck, Pudsey...4th December 2016 ..Picture by Simon Hulme

In 1929 Bramley firm JJ Binns carried out almost a complete rebuild of the internal parts of the organ, while the original wooden case was retained.

Between September and November this year, Wood of Huddersfield have carried out a major renovation, including a thorough clean, replacing worn parts, and returning the front of the case to its original appearance.

New dummy pipes were made by Shires Organ Pipes of Bramley.

Rev Michael Newman, minister of Fulneck and Gomersal Moravian Churches, said: “Music is a big part of life at Fulneck and the organ is at the heart of this.

“The renovation has been a big undertaking, but it is an investment for the future. We are very grateful to all those who have supported our fundraising over the past couple of years.”

St Peter’s Singers of Leeds have performed a concert accompanied by the historic organ for the first time.

The concert, which included part one of Handel’s Messiah and pieces by Vivaldi, was made possible after the recent renovation work carried out on the organ included adjusting it to concert pitch so it could be used to accompany other instruments.

A special service to celebrate the completion of the work and re-dedicate the organ will take place at 10.30am on Sunday February 26.