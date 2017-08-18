Bailey of Sheffield stainless steel bracelets now all the fashion in department stores

Bailey of Sheffield are celebrating today after a leading fashion company announced it would sell their crowdfunded stainless steel bracelets in department stores.

Shades of Time jewellery concessions will stock the CABLE stainless steel bracelets at Voisins and De Gruchy stores in Jersey and at Beales of Bournemouth.

It is also stocking the items on its Shades of Time website at www.shadesoftime.co.uk.

The bracelets are also available from Bailey HQ at Portland Works in Sheffield - where stainless steel was first discovered and used to make ‘Rusnorstain’ cutlery - on their web site at www.baileyofsheffield.com.

The fashion item is made from UK materials, including the steel produced in Sheffield - machinists, engravers and finishers are also all based in the city.

The company took more than £20,000 in pre-orders and smashed a Kickstarted target when the product was launched early last year.

Bailey of Sheffield were also awarded runner up for Best Collection at their first ever trade show event last weekend at CMJ at the Birmingham Metropole - up agains big brands, at the largest buying and supplier group in the UK.

Early adopters of the famous Pandora brand have also expressed an interest and are working wit the Sheffield company to develop their business to business network of distributors and agents in the US.

Bailey of Sheffield founder Scott Bailey said: “We are really proud to be working with Shades of Time and were really impressed they took time out to visit us in our workshop in Sheffield

"We showed where our bracelets are hand-built and how we pull all the elements together to make our jewellery. They were impressed by the efforts we had gone to regarding the provenance of the materials and the skills needed to make each piece.

Fully loaded stainless steel bracelet

“We have been flat out over the last few months."

Steven Wilkinson, of Shades Of Time, said: “I was particularly impressed with Scott's enthusiasm for Sheffield stainless steel and the possibilities of what stainless steel can do. Scott explained all about the quality of the construction of the bracelet, the fact you can take it on and off with one hand and in particularly the customisation aspect. I also really love the benefit of having a product in store that can be sold to both men and women and the fact it is British made”

Judith Lockwood, who has been working with Bailey for over three years, originally mentoring the team as part of the BJA / NAJ programme, is now working on opening up new accounts and developing a global distributor and agent network.

She said: "Bailey of Sheffield are a breath of fresh air, passionate visionaries who dare to break the traditional rules. Their goal is to bring a cool and fresh quality brand to the market and fill this gap with a product that both men and women of all ages will want to wear."