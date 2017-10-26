Band set for farewell concert as long-running Doncaster jazz group comes to an end

A popular Doncaster band is set to stage a farewell concert next month as a long-running jazz group in the town winds up.

The Doncaster Youth Stage Band and Swing Orchestra will perform at the Grand Finale concert at Doncaster's Conservative Club on November 16.

The show is to mark the end of Jazz Into Doncaster, a group set up to promote jazz music in Doncaster, but which has been forced to close down following a decline in the number of people attending concerts.

Earlier this year, spokesman Brian Askew said: "I'm sorry to report that Jazz into Doncaster has now ceased due to the demography of our supporters and the fall in people attending over the last 18 months.

"We have been subsidising the bands over the last 12/18 months and our funds have now been depleted.

Over the years, the organisation has staged hundreds of jazz concerts across the town, bringing a number of renowned artistes from the genre to town.

Doors for the show open at 7pm with the band on stage at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £6 on the door with all proceeds to DYJA.