A barn went up in flames in a West Yorkshire village in the early hours of this morning.

Five fire crews from Huddersfield, Skelmanthorpe, Holmfirth and Meltham were called to tackled the fire which broke out at the barn in Greenside Road, Thurstonland near Huddersfield at around 2am.

The fire involved the whole of the structure which contained tractors and hay but no livestock.