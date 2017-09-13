PURSUING a single devolution deal for Yorkshire remains the "clear priority" of Barnsley and Doncaster ahead of a crunch meeting on Monday.

The two authorities today said "good progress" has been made on the One Yorkshire plan to agree a deal with the Government to take more control over the region's affairs under an elected mayor.

Sir Steve Houghton

Barnsley and Doncaster have come under pressure from South Yorkshire neighbours to drop their interest in One Yorkshire and push ahead with the Sheffield City Region deal they have already agreed in partnership with Sheffield and Rotherham.

But in a joint statement today, Barnsley Council leader Sir Steve Houghton and Doncaster elected mayor Ros Jones insisted they continued to see One Yorkshire as the better option.

In all, 17 councils across Yorkshire have backed the One Yorkshire proposal but Rotherham and Sheffield remain committed to the Sheffield City Region deal.

The fate of the Sheffield City Region deal is set to be decided at a meeting on Monday.

Coun Houghton and Mayor Jones said that "real momentum has been created in a short space of time and it is crucial that this momentum is maintained. One Yorkshire must therefore remain our clear priority."

They continued: "Next week the Sheffield City Region Combined Authority will meet to discuss its future, with a range of options on the table.

"We will of course consider those options carefully. Doncaster and Barnsley have always played our part in making the Sheffield City Region a success and we take our responsibilities seriously. South Yorkshire must, and will, maintain its can-do attitude and proven track record of getting things done.

Across our boroughs we are already delivering economic growth, housing development and new opportunities, but we are also looking to the future. That is why we are minded to keep our attention focused – first and foremost - on securing the One Yorkshire devolution agreement that has evaded us all for too long."

The pair insisted their position "does not mean we are intent on immediately disbanding Sheffield City Region" and they were "willing to consider interim solutions that may be viable".

They added: "However this must not divert us from our key priority, so our next objective is clear.

"We will work with our colleagues across this great county, to secure a One Yorkshire devolution agreement with Government. Everything else should follow from that."

The Sheffield City Region deal was negotiated with then chancellor George Osborne in 2015 and would see the area receive new powers and £30m a year in extra funding.

However, the deal has been beset by problems including a legal challenge and the withdrawal of Chesterfield and Bassetlaw.

The election of a Sheffield City Region mayor, a key element of the agreement, was due to take place in May but was postponed.