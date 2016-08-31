Barnsley beat deadline to capture Celtic right-back Saidy Janko on loan

BARNSLEY have made a beat-the-deadline late swoop to sign attacking Celtic right-back Saidy Janko on loan for the rest of the 2016-17 campaign - their third capture of deadline day.

The Switzerland Under 21 international player can also operate on the flanks and follows on from the loan signing of Wigan midfielder Sam Morsy and the permanent signing of QPR defender Cole Kpekawa.

Janko, 20, had a spell at Manchester United after joiing from FC Zurich in 2013 before moving out on loan to Bolton Wanderers in early 2015, where he featured ten times for the Trotters.

His performances attracted the attentions of SPL giants Celtic, who signed in him the summer of 2015 and he has now been afforded the chance to continue his education at Oakwell.

Earlier in the day, the Reds allowed summer signing George Moncur to join Peterborough on loan until January 7 in a surprise move.