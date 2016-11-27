Battery charger causes severe garage fire

Motorbikes and quad bikes have been damaged in a North Yorkshire garage fire that is thought to have been started by a faulty battery charger.

At around 2.45pm today (Sunday) crews from Easingwold and Thirsk were called to a fire in the middle one of three garages at Long Street, Easingwold that was a wooden structure.

It resulted in severe fire, heat and smoke damage to all three garages and contents which included motorbikes, quad bikes, logging equipment and a log supply.

Crews used six breathing apparatus, two hosereel jets, a thermal imaging camera, lighting and hand tools.