Battle to save East Riding church from closure

A FARMER fighting to prevent the closure of a church in a farmyard in the Yorkshire Wolds says she has had tremendous supportin the battle to keep it open.

Diann Atkin started her campaign to keep St Mary’s, Cowlam, open, after the parochial church council voted for its closure in the summer. By then there were just three people attending the monthly services.

Diann Atkin crosses the stackyard outside the 1000-year-old Cowlam Church. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Mrs Atkin was born in the vicarage at Cowlam 57 years ago, and now lives at Church Farm, just across from the stackyard where the church stands.

Mrs Atkin, whose grandparents Harry and Marjorie Hood married at the church in 1935, doesn’t want it to suffer the same fate as the church in neighbouring Cottam, which was abandoned in the 1950s and is now falling down.

Mrs Atkin is concerned that if the church - which is thought to stand on an ancient burial mound - closes its rare and beautiful font could go to any other church in the country, or even the British Museum.

“We don’t want it to leave, if we can help it,” she said.

A farmworker with horses outside the church in the 19th century

She added: “My father was a tenant of Church Farm and I’ve lived at Cowlam all my life.

“I was married there, my son was christened there. I am determined we are not going to lose the church.

“It has stood here for 1000 years and the site could be even older. At the beginning it was just me fighting it but other people are now coming forward that have the expertise to keep it open.

“A lot of people have said to keep it open they would come to church. We have seen what happened to Cottam Church, it now has no roof, it is just a ruin.”

Among those who have leant their support is Cathy Otton-Goulder, who over 23 years has helped raise over £6m in grants and fundraising for a dozen East Riding churches.

They include Watton and Kirby Grindalythe, which had, like Cowlam, made applications to close.

Although Cowlam was rebuilt in the 19th century, it contains stonework from the 12th century church, and is possibly the only mediaeval building still standing, centuries after the rest of the village was deserted.

Miss Otton-Goulder said the PCC’s decision was “misguided” but understandable given that they had been without the pastoral care and support of a vicar for three years. She said: “It would be a shocking outcome if it closed.

“It shouldn’t be made into a chapel of ease. It should be allowed to carry on with reduced services; because of its small size, social events can take place there.

“At the Harvest Festival this year people brought lots of food and shared them.

“It is a very important deserted medieval village and the church is the most important site there.

“It is quite impossible to turn it into anything else. Apart from anything else access from the road only remains while it remains a church. If the church were to close, access to the church would be lost and nobody could get in. That would be grotesque.”

A spokeswoman for the Diocese of York said: “The PCC approached the Diocese for advice and support in relation to Cowlam Church and the Archdeacon and other diocesan staff have been in close touch with the vicar and wardens for a long time. We will all welcome constructive moves by the local community to keep its church open as a place of worship and an asset for all. No decisions have been taken.”