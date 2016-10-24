Bavarian beer hall scrapped at this year’s ‘family friendly’ German market in Leeds

COUNCIL bosses have unwrapped details of changes to one of the most popular elements of a city’s Christmas celebrations.

The Christkindelmarkt German market will be in Millennium Square, Leeds, as usual. But the council has confirmed that the attraction will be running without its traditional Bavarian-style beer hall.

Revellers keen to toast the festive season with an alcoholic drink or three will instead be able to head to a Viking-themed pop-up bar on nearby Victoria Gardens.

The new arrangements have been put in place to try to ensure the Millennium Square event is as family friendly as possible.

Leeds City Council leader Judith Blake said: “This year we’re confident that there really is something for everyone, with a family-friendly atmosphere on Millennium Square and a vibrant new Viking themed pop-up bar for visitors to enjoy on Victoria Gardens.”

The market will be held from Friday, November 11, until Sunday, December 18.