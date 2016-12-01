BBC Question Time comes to Wakefield

One of the nation’s biggest topical debate programmes is coming to Wakefield today.

Question Time, which broadcasts on BBC One at 10.45pm tonight, is being held at a venue in the district.

The show features guests from the worlds of politics and the media, who are asked questions on topical issues by members of the public.

This week’s panellists are:

- Richard Tice, a founder of the Leave.EU Brexit campaign

- Tim Stanley, a columnist and lead writer for the Daily Telegraph, who backed Britain leaving the EU

- Laurie Penny, New Statesman contributor and politics, feminism and capitalism writer

- Alan Johnson, former Labour cabinet minister and leader of Labour’s campaign against Brexit

- Ruth Davidson, leader of the Scottish Conservatives and MSP for Edinburgh Central.