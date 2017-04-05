BDO move marks ‘new chapter’ as working practices change

The head of accountancy and business advisory firm BDO said its move to new premises marked a ‘new chapter’ for the firm.

Nearly 150 staff have moved in to the new 12,750 sq ft offices on the 6th floor of Central Square on Wellington Street in Leeds after 10 years at Bridgewater Place.

The new office provides an open working environment with technology facilities to encourage collaborative and flexible working for its growing headcount.

Terry Jones, partner and head of BDO in Leeds, said: “The way people work is changing. We’re attracting talent from more diverse backgrounds and people are looking for more flexible working environments.

“What’s more, our clients need us to be connected in every sense – to other disciplines within our firm, to other offices within our network and to their businesses - to be able to help them succeed. As such the way we blend our digital connectivity and physical space has never been a bigger priority to us.

“This move marks a new chapter for BDO in Leeds. Our new space gives us room for growth and places us at the centre of the Leeds business district. As a global firm, we’re committed to the Yorkshire region and the rest of the North.”

“Our new space demonstrates our commitment to continue investing in the region to enable us to work with Yorkshire’s most ambitious businesses.”

Central Square is owned by M&G Real Estate and was developed in partnership with Marrico Asset management. Sam Jones, asset manager at M&G Real Estate, said: “Central Square has delivered much-needed office space to satisfy demand for high quality, well located accommodation in the heart of the business district of Leeds. BDO’s arrival is the latest in a run of new lettings that are affirming Central Square as the new heart of the business community.”