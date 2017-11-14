Be in the audience of Question Time in Scarborough

Question Time is heading to Scarborough for the first time and residents are encouraged to apply to be in the audience.

The political BBC One show will be filmed at Scarborough Spa's Grand Hall on Thursday November 30.

Confirmed panelists so far include Priti Patel (Conservative), Chuka Umunna (Labour), Yanis Varoufakis (former Greece foreign minister) and Henry Bolton (the new UKIP leader).

David Dimbleby said: "I am very much looking forward to bringing Question Time to Scarborough.

"What really matters is that we have a lively audience who want to speak their mind. It’s a chance for Scarborough to get its voice heard not just by politicians but right across the UK.”

There are approximately 100 people in the audience and are selected to ensure political balance.

People from Scarborough and the surrounding area can apply to be part of the audience via the website: www.bbc.co.uk/questiontime or by phone: 0330 123 9988