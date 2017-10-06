Beach alert: third device washed up

For the third time in just three months Whitby Coastguard was forced to close off a section of the beach after a “potentially explosive” device was found.

The team rushed to the scene near Sandsend after a member of the public reported seeing the device poking out of the sand.

A sea mine found back in July. Pictures: Ceri Oakes.



After establishing a cordon, the crews from Whitby, Staithes and Skinningrove investigated the object and found it to be the lid of a sea mine, which was not dangerous to the public.



A spokesman said: “A small cordon was put in place in line with procedures while Coastguard officers awaited further instructions.



“The mine lid was then cleared for removal from the site.



“Thank you to everyone involved. Call 999 and ask for the Coastguard on the coast if you’re in trouble or you see someone else who is.”



The find was the the third in recent months, with a device also found in August on the stretch of beach near to the Pavilion.



In July, a section of the beach was cordoned off between Whitby and Sandsend after the top of another sea mine was spotted lying in the sand by a member of the public.



Navy bomb disposal teams attended and concluded that the device was no longer dangerous due to much of the mine corroding away.



Members of the public are reminded to remain vigilant and report any suspicious looking items on the beach to the Coastguard and not to handle them.



The coast of Whitby was a battleground during World War One, with a number of German U-boats sunk in the North Sea.