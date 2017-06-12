Beaten Sheffield MP Nick Clegg among favourites with bookies to appear on new series of Strictly Come Dancing

Nick Clegg is 8-1 to appear on the new series of Strictly Come Dancing, according to bookies.

The former Sheffield Hallam MP and former Deputy Prime Minister, who lost his seat at last Thursday's General Election, is second favourite among a list of beaten or other politicians who could star on this autumn's series of the hit BBC1 dance show.

Former SNP leader Alex Salmond is currently priced at 2/1 to compete on the next series while the former Liberal Democrat leader is priced at 8/1 to become the latest politician to compete for the iconic Glitterball trophy.

BetStars' Ian Marmion said Clegg was well-placed to follow in the footsteps of fellow politicians Ann Widdecombe and Ed Balls who both found legions of new fans after taking to the da dancefloor.

He said: “Former Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg’s coalition with David Cameron proves he is willing to follow a dominant lead and can work in a partnership.

"The former Lib Dem leader also showed he knows how to ‘get down’ when he was famously pictured dancing to late 90s boyband 5IVE during his 2015 election campaign.”

He has also confessed to dancing to Meghan Traynor's All About That Bass previously.

Former UKIP leader Paul Nuttall, who resigned in the wake of his party's collapse is 16-1 while under fire Prime Minister Theresa May is 100-1 - the same price as novelty candidate Lord Buckethead who took 269 votes off her in the Maidenhead constituency.