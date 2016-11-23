Beer retailer sets sights on further growth

A FAST-GROWING online beer retailer plans to create 30 new jobs and almost double its premises next year.

Beer Hawk, which delivers over 800 beers to homes throughout the UK, has completed its move to 14,161 sq ft at Ash Way II, Thorp Arch Estate in Wetherby from Saltergate Business Park in Harrogate on a 15-year lease.

The fitting out by Beer Hawk, which has seen turnover rise from £150,000 three years ago to a projected £10m this year, has included the installation of a tasting room so customers can sample its beers. Additional work included the creation of 2,000 sq ft of office space.

The firm has also completed the letting of a further 3,041 sq ft in the adjoining unit and the company has said that its continuing rapid growth means that it will need a further 12,000 sq ft from autumn 2017.

Beer Hawk was established in 2012 by Chris France and Mark Roberts. The company, which has grown from two to 30 permanent staff plus a further 10 seasonal workers in the run up to Christmas, aims to invest millions of pounds into its operation in the next few years and double its staff.

Mr France said: “The additional warehousing and office space at Thorp Arch Estate is badly needed as we continue to expand rapidly to meet national demand for our selection of the world’s best beers from retailers, bar and pub owners, as well as consumers throughout the UK.”

Thorp Arch is owned by Rockspring Hanover Property Unit Trust and overseen by Wharfedale Property Management,