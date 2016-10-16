Ben Needham: Search for missing Yorkshire toddler is over

The search to find missing toddler Ben Needham on the island of Kos has come to an end.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police and search volunteers from Greece have been excavating land around an old farmhouse on the island for the last three weeks.

Moments ago, officers confirmed the search was over after 21 days.

It is understood that nothing of significance has been found.

Ben, who was 21 months old, had been playing outside the farmhouse when he disappeared on July 24, 1991.

Despite investigations at the time and at various points over the years, no trace of the youngster or clues to his fate have ever been found.