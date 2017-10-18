Bernard Ingham: It may not be as she likes it, but it'll be a tragedy if the PM goes

If Shakespeare were alive today, what fun he would have. He would certainly pen this soliloquy for Theresa May:

“To sack or not to sack – that is the question –

Whether ’tis nobler in the mind to suffer

The slings and arrows of outrageous fortune

Or take arms against a sea of troubles”.

In other words, should the lady of outrageous fortune in becoming Prime Minister remodel her government?

The first point is that it would not calm her sea of troubles. The Tory party’s basic problem is that it no longer knows what it stands for.

It is a curious mix of Brexiteers and Remainers, free marketeers – regardless of the fact that no markets are unfettered – and softer, modern Tories with a social conscience. How to reconcile them all is anybody’s guess.

All this against a perilous background. While President Donald Trump and rocket man Kim Jong-un, not to mention Vladimir Putin, destabilise the world, we are spending about £40bn a year on servicing a budget deficit of around £50bn and a national debt racing towards £2trillion.

The very existence of the UK is under threat from the silly Scots; the NHS demands urgent reform; the state education system is failing badly, partly due to parental neglect; we don’t know how to cope with an ageing population or the flood of immigrants unleashed by Tony Blair; the law seems to be broken more than it is observed; and, like the Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, the population apparently thinks we can solve all our problems by chucking money we don’t have at them.

As if that were not enough, the Tories are assailed by Brexit whose advocates draw ever more strength from the saucy intransigence of Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, and his EU negotiator, Michel Barnier, whose banner is emblazoned with “Thanks for the war effort, but now pay up”.

Two questions arise: pay up with what and who in their right mind would want to be Prime Minister? Yet, for the foreseeable future, Theresa May is our PM and is expected to lead us to a passable imitation of Shangri-la, Eldorado and Utopia. So should she clear up or clear off?

Ex-Chancellor Nigel Lawson’s concept of clearing up is to sack the current Chancellor, Philip Hammond, for “sabotage” over Brexit. This is the kettle calling the pot black. Lawson’s personal and private mismanagement of the economy and his further disloyalty to Margaret Thatcher over entry into the European exchange rate mechanism (ERM) ultimately did for her. His advice is not worth a devalued penny.

This is not to say that “spreadsheet Phil”, as Hammond the foot-in-mouth bore is known, is the last word in Chancellors. But firing him – and Boris Johnson for good measure as some advocate pour encourager les autres –would not necessarily improve matters.

Indeed, it could end up adding flames to the fire. Please note that Margaret Thatcher kept Peter Walker, Geoffrey Howe and Lawson inside the tent until they resigned. You can better control the awkward squad as ministers than as backbenchers.

In any case, who is to replace them since the Conservatives, like Labour, are not over-endowed with talent? Those who push Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Tory throwback, should reflect on what happened under the last three PMs – Blair, Brown and Cameron – each of whom had no previous experience of ministerial office.

It is true that wielding the axe demonstrates authority of a kind but Harold Macmillan’s “night of the long knives” in the early 1960s did not solve his problems. It just gave Harold Wilson a good line – Macmillan, he said, had sacked the wrong third of his Cabinet.

Mrs May selected a new Cabinet as recently as June. Should she suffer more slings and arrows by confessing she got that wrong, too?

Charismatic she is not. But she will perform a signal service to the nation if she keeps Corbyn from wrecking the economy. She is infinitely more worthy of preservation than to have to suffer the impoverishment he would bring.

It is time the Tories faced reality. Responsibility demands that they help Mrs May secure Brexit and a sound economy, trading freely with the world. Meanwhile, her party can work out – preferably privately and quietly – what it stands for and then have its fun finding a successor, assuming Mrs May chooses not to go of her own volition.

That is how she – and the Tory Party – should take arms against their sea of troubles. Otherwise, they may sell Britain down the river to Corbyn.