'Better educated people voted Remain' claims West Yorkshire MP sparking row over comments

A West Yorkshire MP has waded into controversy by claiming 'better educated people' voted remain in the EU Referendum.

Barry Sheerman, a Labour MP for Huddersfield, said this morning: "You can actually see the pattern, nearly all university towns voted remain."

The MP was speaking on the BBC'S Sunday Politics programme today.

He made the comment during a discussion of a letter sent last week to universities by Tory MP Chris Heaton-Harris, in which he asked for the names of professors teaching courses involving Brexit.

Tory Pudsey MP Stuart Andrew said Sheerman's comments were 'snobbery'.

Mr Sheerman added that the letter sent to universities was an attempt to 'frighten' lecturers.

He said: "This man who went to Wolverhampton Polytechnic, who does he think he is trying to frighten my university in Huddersfield?

"The truth is that when you look at who voted to remain, most of them were the better educated people in our country."

Mr Andrew replied: "I am astounded by this snobbery.

"The fact that Chris went to some polytechnic is some problem."