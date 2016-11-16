Beverley boss to step down after delivering clear vision

The Chief executive of Beverley Building Society has announced he will be stepping down next year to pursue non-executive director opportunities.

Peter Myers joined the 150-year-old society in September 2011 to deliver a five-year strategic plan.

Under his leadership, the society focused on engaging members, remaining an integral part of the local events calendar, and, in particular, leveraging its mutual heritage.

He said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed leading The society in the achievement of a clear vision and strategic plan along with the executive team.”

He added: “The five-year plan has been hugely successful and I feel satisfied that I am leaving The Beverley in a stronger position than ever before. This now means I can pursue a portfolio of non-executive director opportunities, two of which are Finance Yorkshire and Leeds NHS.”

An external recruitment process is now underway, led by chairman Brian Young who intends to introduce the new chief executive to members at the mutual’s AGM next April.

Mr Young said: “Peter has led the society with passion, great skill and effectiveness. The strategic plan that Peter has created and delivered, with the executive team, supported by the non-executives, places The Beverley in a very strong position.”