Big Ben’s bongs to be restored for Christmas

Big Ben will ding dong merrily on high when its bongs are restored for Christmas.

The chimes were silenced in August for four years under controversial renovation plans with only events like New Year’s Eve and Remembrance Sunday picked out as exemptions.

But Commons leader Andrea Leadsom has persuaded parliamentary officials to allow the bell to chime over the festive season.

Under the plans the bongs will be reinstated from December 23 until New Year’s Day, according to reports.

Mrs Leadsom told a national newspaper: “Some people might think this is a trivial matter - but over the course of the repairs, we have a duty to uphold the huge appeal of Big Ben to the millions of tourists that visit it each year.”