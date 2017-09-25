Biker 'traumatised' by serious crash at Oliver's Mount

A superbike rider has been left “traumatised” after his bike crashed into a crowd of spectators in Scarborough leaving several hospitalised.

Daley Mathison was racing at the Steve Henshaw International Gold Cup Road Races at Oliver’s Mount when his bike smashed into a crowd of racing fans following brake failure.

The collision occurred after a similar incident involving Jamie Coward at 10.40am during qualifying at the track’s Druries hairpin when he crashed through safety fences into spectators, bringing the total number of injuries to 12 with three seriously injured.

Daley, who was unhurt but shaken, said: “On lap three, disaster struck with front brake failure. I did everything in my power to slow the 280kg electric superbike but it was useless.

“Fortunately I managed to miss several competitiors before making the decision to jump off the bike at between 50 and 60mph.

“The bike unfortunately hit the fence at Drury’s hairpin, before being involved with spectators in the field behind.

Oliver's Mount racetrack in Scarborough.

“This has to be the hardest thing I’ll have to come to terms with in my career. I am so traumatised by what has happened as I am sure a lot of people are who witnessed the crash and I am so deeply sorry for the spectators involved and their families. I’d like to send my best wishes and thoughts to everyone involved.”

As a result of the first collision, there were four casualties, one transported to James Cook Hospital, Middlesbrough via air ambulance, one to Hull Royal Infirmary via air ambulance and one taken to Scarborough via land ambulance with one walking wounded.

North Yorkshire Police confirmed on Monday morning that five casualties remain in hospital, two from the first incident and three from the second.

All the injured are men from various parts of the country.

The decision was taken to abandon the remainder of the meeting following the second incident at 1.40pm which left six further casualties, one taken to James Cook via air ambulance, two walking wounded and the remainder transported to Scarborough via land ambulances.

In total, four air ambulances and six road ambulances were called out to the event as well as three clinical supervisors.

The Auto Cycle Union has announced it will be investigating the circumstances behind the serious crashes on Sunday September 24 in conjunction with the circuit and organiser.

Paul King, chairman of the road race, drag and sprint committee said: “What has happened at Oliver’s Mount is extremely sad and unfortunate, but thankfully rare.

“The ACU take the safety of any circuit very seriously, and the safety of spectators is of paramount importance.

“We will therefore be carrying out a full investigation into the two incidents. On behalf of the ACU, I would like to send my very best wishes to all those that were injured and my thanks to the marshals, medical staff and police for dealing with the two incidents in such a professional manner.”

Jamie Coward, the rider involved in the first incident, was also unhurt but shaken from the incident and tweeted his apologies after crashing through a fence in the morning.

He said he was “very upset and shaken by what had happened”, adding: “Really sorry to spectators involved in my accident today there was nothing I could have done.”

Oliver’s Mount Racing made the following statement today (September 25): “We want to take this opportunity to thank all the marshals and officials who were praised by the emergency services for their swift, professional and effective response to both incidents.

“The Auto 66 club would in turn like to sincerely thank all the emergency services for their immediate response to both incidents which was crucial.

“After the second incident, the meeting was cancelled due to medical resources being stretched over the two incidents and not having enough medical cover to continue.

“The governing body, Auto Cycle Union is sending an ACU track inspector and two experienced riders to Oliver’s Mount in the coming weeks to assess the incidents and conduct a fresh risk assessment to prepare the circuit ahead of the 2018 season. This was due to take place in October already.

“We want to send our best wishes to everyone who was injured.

“We will release a further statement in due course.”