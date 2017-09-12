Bikes stolen in shop raid in Doncaster

Thieves are being hunted after over a dozen bikes were stolen during a raid of a shop in Doncaster.

Extensive damage was caused to Hudsons Cycles in King Avenue, Rossington, when the shop was broken into between 5pm on Saturday, August 30 and 8.30am on Sunday, August 31.

Details of the burglary have only been released by South Yorkshire Police today.

The force said CCTV footage has been examined and one bike has been recovered but the rest remain missing.

PC Adam Watkinson, who is leading the investigation into the raid, said: “This business is someone’s livelihood and this incident has caused tremendous disruption and distress for the victim.

“A review of the CCTV has been conducted and extensive enquires have, and continue to be, carried out in the area. I would encourage anyone who has any information about the whereabouts of any of these bikes to please report it us.

“If you witnessed the incident, or can assist with our investigation, please contact us."

The stolen bikes include a Focus Jarifa Plus Pro in matt red/orange, a Focus Jarifa Plus in matt lime green, a Focus Vice SL in matt aqua blue, a Focus Cayo Tiagra spec in matt grey/lime, a Focus Whistler Evo in aqua blue/white, a Focus Arriba Tiagra in matt black/silver, a Focus Crater Lake Evo in matt black/green, a Focus Bold PR in matt nato green, a Diamond Back Hyrax in neon yellow/orange, a Diamond Back Sync 3 in grey, a Raleigh SP Elite Carbon in black, a Raleight Ravenio 2 in red and a Reid Boss Fat Bike Electric Conversion in grey.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.