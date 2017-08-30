Bingley Music Live: Alternative travel arrangements for rail strike day

Bigger buses and extra parking spaces will be providers to help revellers at a music festival hit by a rail strike.

Crowds attending Bingley Music Live will not be able to catch trains home from the event on Friday night, as Northern's services to Leeds, Bradford and Skipton will stop running before 9.30pm.

To compensate for the lack of rail services, buses to and from Bingley will have extra capacity, with additional double deckers being used on the routes.

Bradford Council have also provided extra spaces at the park and ride facility and at the overspill car parks.

Festival-goers who have pre-booked a taxi going towards Keighley and Skipton are advised to arrange to meet their cab on Keighley Road outside All Saints Church. Those with a pre-booked taxi travelling towards Bradford and Leeds are advised to arrange to meet it on Bradford Road outside Beckfoot School.

There will also be a taxi rank on Wellington Street outside Bingley Railway Station.

Those who are arranging for someone to pick them up are asked to bear in mind that there will be road closures in the centre of Bingley.

There is also the option of car sharing with Freewheelers and GoCarShare offering this service.

There is still space available for people to camp at the Bradford and Bingley Sports Club which is within walking distance of the festival site. To book camping visit www.beescamping.co.uk

The strike is planned for Friday 1 and Monday 4 so is not expected to affect the Saturday 2 or Sunday 3 of the festival.

Details and links to help people to plan are available at www.bingleymusiclive.com