Bishop Burton College principal Jeanette Dawson resigns

The principal and chief executive of Bishop Burton College near Beverley has resigned amid allegations of mismanagement.

Mrs Dawson tendered her resignation at the weekend and staff have now been informed of the situation.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Bishop Burton College said: “Jeanette Dawson OBE has chosen to resign as Chief Executive and Principal. “The College has been made aware of some allegations of mismanagement. At this stage the allegations have not been substantiated and it is not appropriate to comment further whilst enquiries are on-going.

“Deputy Principal Bill Meredith, a highly experienced, longstanding member of the College Strategic Leadership Group, has stepped up as Acting Chief Executive and Principal, pending a permanent appointment by the Board of Governors.

“As always, the success of our students will remain the priority of everyone at the College.”