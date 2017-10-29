Bizarre Leeds house painted completely white attracts attention from neighbours

Have your say

A family home in Leeds is attracting attention from passersby after it was painted entirely WHITE.

The once humble three-bed detached home was transformed into a remarkable residence after its owner gave it a makeover with bright white gloss.

The house painted completely WHITE in Leeds

Its chimney, roof tiles, driveway and garden fence have all been daubed with the brilliant shade - forcing neighbours to don sunglasses before they step out the front door.

Other decor at the hilarious home in the Headingley area of Leeds includes a silver model rocket and bronze-coloured bust of Italian opera composer Giuseppe Verdi.

One neighbour living close by said: "I think he has done a smashing job with it - it improves the look of the street

"The owner is a smashing bloke too."

The white house in Leeds

Others living nearby have taken to social media to share their thoughts on their very own White House.

Neil Watson, who applauded the homeowner's design choice, posted: "If the owners like it what does it matter?

"People spend far too much time bothered about what others are doing and not enough looking at themselves.

"Let them enjoy their home how they want it."

The bust of an opera singer installed inside the house

Annabelle Baron-Medlam commented: "I think it looks very smart!"

However, Andrew Spink disagreed. He posted: "Would not be out of place on a council estate through."