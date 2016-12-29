Black ice warning: Road closed as car flips onto roof due to black ice

West Yorkshire Police have warned drivers to be aware of the danger of black ice tonight after a car flipped onto its roof.

The crash happened after severe black ice formed across the road.

The conditions for driving across Yorkshire are dangerous this evening as freezing fog causes problems.

This incident happened in Ackworth, Wakefield, as black ice formed on the road near the Rustic Arms.

The police account said: "ACKWORTH NEAR RUSTIC ARMS BLACK ICE ON ROAD! Road closed due to vehicle on its roof 999 services are in attendance."

A spokesman added: "Please be aware of black ice on the roads!

Black ice is leading to crashes like this one, from The A177 Guisborough Bypass in February 2015 (note: not the current smash). Photo: Ross Parry

"We are receiving reports of accidents across the district. Please share and please drive with care."

Here is the latest forecast: http://yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/news/transport/freezing-fog-to-continue-to-cause-lethal-driving-conditions-in-yorkshire-1-8310138