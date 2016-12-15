Black Prince buses back on the road for Christmas Day

Black Prince buses will be back on the Morley roads to bring festive joy for passengers.

The buses, which are now privately owned by enthusiasts, are being brought back for Christmas Day to serve people needing to get to and from Leeds city centre to visit family and friends.

Bradley McMullan said: “To have the privilege of owning the Black Prince bus, which holds so many fond childhood memories for me is fantastic in itself, but what makes owning such a machine even more satisfying is sharing it with others- evoking memories of Black Prince in Morley for the passengers.”

The service will be run free of charge and will operate every hour throughout Christmas Day from Morley Tingley Mills, through the town centre, onto Leeds city centre and Leeds General Infirmary, and St James’ Hospital.

Bradley said: “This year I’ve decided to do the old X51 route as Black Prince used to run,.

“I’ve dropped the H51 hospital link idea as I think some people were confused thinking it was literally just for hospital visitors which it’s not, although we will still promote the fact we will serve both hospitals, but also all the pubs which are open en route during the day.”

The route will cover Morley Tingley Mills from a quarter-past the hour, starting from 10.15am up until the final service at 7.15pm and stop at Morley Town Hall, Leeds City Square, Calverley Street and St James’ s Hospital.

The return route will start from St James’s at 10.45am back to Morley until the last bus at 8.15pm.

The timetable is as follows:

Morley-Leeds-Hospital

Tingley Mills: 10.15, 11.15, 12.15, 13.15, 14,15, 15.15, 16.15, 17,15, 18,15, 19.15.

Morley Town Hall (stop C): 10.20, 11.20, 12.20, 13.20, 14,20. 15.20, 16.20, 16.20, 18.20, 19.20.

Leeds City Square (stop Z1) 10.35, 11.35, 12.35, 13.35, 14.35, 15.35, 16.35, 17.35, 18.35, 19.35.

Leeds Calverley St,(stop y11 LGI): 10.40, 11.40. 12.40, 13.40, 14,40, 15.40, 16.40, 17.40, 18.40, 19.40

St James’ Hospital: 10.45, 11.45, 12.45, 13,45, 14,45, 15.45, 16.45, 17.45, 18.45, 19.45.

Hospital-Leeds-Morley

St James’ Hospital: 10.45, 11.45, 12,45, 13.45, 14.45, 15.45, 16.45, 17,45, 18.45, 20.15.

Vicar Lane (stop M7): 10.50, 11.50, 12.50, 13.50, 14.50, 15.50, 16.50, 17.50, 18.50, 20.20.

Morley Town Hall (stop D): 11.05, 12.05, 13.05, 14.05, 15.05, 16.05, 17.05, 18.05, 19.05, 20.35.

Tingley Mills: 11.10, 12.10, 13.10, 14.10, 15.10, 16.10, 17.10, 18.10, 19.10, 20.40.