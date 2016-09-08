BLACKFRIAR: Is the era of massive bonus payments over?

Big companies ​could be in for a rough ride over pay increases this year as the number of firms getting the thumbs down from shareholders has ​doubled since the “shareholder spring” of 2012.

The number of firms receiving less than 75 per cent of votes supporting their remuneration so far this year is already higher than in 2012, according to Deloitte’s annual FTSE 100 remuneration report. Eight companies have received a vote below 75 per cent, with two failing to secure a majority.

There have been some high profile rebellions. 60 per cent of BP’s investors voted against a £14m pay deal for the CEO after a year of record losses and redundancies and 50 per cent of shareholders voted against Smith & Nephew’s pay-out.

The other six to get below 75 per cent approval were Shire, Anglo American, Aberdeen Asset Management, WPP, Paddy Power Betfair and Bunzl.

Stephen Cahill, partner in Deloitte’s remuneration team, said: “The 2016 AGM season has been bruising for a number of companies, perhaps even more so than the shareholder spring of 2012.”

Concerns raised by shareholders include a lack of transparency about the link between pay and performance. The report also suggests that executive pay needs to be considered in the context of the rest of the company and its employees.

This is timely after independent shareholders vented their anger at Sports Direct chairman Keith Hallawell, with 53 per cent voting against his reappointment on Wednesday. The firm has announced measures to address concerns over working practices at its Shirebrook warehouse and founder Mike Ashley said he would put a workers’ representative on the board.

Mr Cahill said: “Greater sharing of success may also be a helpful way to deal with the issue of inequality and we hope the Government will look at this and consider ways in which companies can be encouraged to share a proportion of their profits with their employees.”

New Prime Minister Theresa May has called for a big shake-up in Britain’s boardrooms, to tackle huge pay packages and to get employees on company boards.

In Yorkshire, few companies have been criticised for excessive pay - maybe a reflection on Yorkshire’s sense of fair play and its refusal to pay over the odds - with one notable exception, Yorkshire’s biggest PLC, housebuilder Persimmon.

It was reported earlier this year that the York-based firm could end up paying its senior managers £600m in total, with ​​CEO Jeff Fairburn ​potentially earning a whopping £100m.​​ Since then the share price has fallen post Brexit so these figures would be lower at today’s prices.

One of the firm’s investors, RLAM, said the payment was “too high” for an industry where growth is being supported by Government measures such as the Help to Buy scheme.

Persimmon said in 2012 that by 2021, it would return £1.9bn of cash to investors as it expanded. ​This target has since been extended to £2.76bn. ​

Since 2012 the group has boosted new home building by 56 per cent, invested more than £2bn in new land and returned over £1bn to shareholders.​ ​During that period its share price has jumped from £6.20 to £18.32.​

RLAM’s head of sustainable investments Mike Fox said: “We feel that this level of reward is way too high.”

​The thing to remember here is that this is a 10 year plan and will only pay out if ​Persimmon delivers on growing the business and returning capital to shareholders. So if they only achieve half of it, they won’t get half of it.

Is it excessive? Yes, by Yorkshire standards, it is. However it pails into insignificance compared with WPP’s £70m payout to Martin Sorrell - that was just for 2015. It is also worth noting 91 per cent of investors approved the pay-out at this year’s AGM.

Persimmon’s directors needs to be paid well for the excellent job they have done. However maybe the targets should be raised again in order to fend off criticism.