Blackfriar: Keep calm and carry on the maxim for UK companies

With Brexit talks in limbo, Yorkshire firms are having to make some tough decisions about a future they cannot predict.

​Who knows what the Brexit landscape will look like in a year’s time. Will we thrash out a deal or be toppling off the cliff edge with no deal? Or could the OECD be on the right track? Will public perception have changed sufficiently that we reverse Brexit entirely?

The truth is no-one knows, but Yorkshire firms – with their history of practicality and foresight – ​will have to make some tough decisions.

New research out today by investment manager Albion Capital indicates that more than a third of UK ​SMEs (35​ per cent) are changing their business strategy as a result of Brexit.

​Over a fifth (21​ per cent​) ​of these firms ​are investing in new offices or existing operations outside of the UK. This compares ​with​ less than one in ten (8​ per cent​) investing more in their UK operations.

More SMEs believe Brexit will hinder companies looking to enter new markets (46​ per cent​) than help them (30​ per cent​).

Of the SMEs that believe Brexit will negatively affect businesses entering new markets, 85​ per cent​ cite political uncertainty as a worry, 71​ per cent​ believe the number of export markets will be restricted, while 67​ per cent​ are concerned that their choice of workforce will be reduced.

For businesses which see Brexit providing expansion opportunities, 87​ per cent​ believe it will open up new markets to trade with and 46​ per cent​ feel that it will reduce export regulations.

However another report out today is a lot more gloomy. Research by chartered accountants HW Fisher & Company reveals that firms are giving up hope that Britain will secure a good Brexit deal.

Just a tenth of business owners now have faith in the UK’s Brexit negotiators, according to the report.

The lack of confidence comes after the first five rounds of Brexit talks ended in deadlock last week.

HW Fisher said just 9 per cent of businesses expect Britain’s Brexit negotiators to get a good deal. 39 per cent of business leaders are more concerned about Brexit than they were a year ago and 97 per cent worry how it will affect them.

However, nearly a third said they have seen no material impact on their business, even if a quarter are delaying big decisions. Just 8 per cent said they are either less worried now, or were never worried, about Brexit. While a quarter (24 per cent) said they are delaying big decisions until things are clearer, 22 per cent are enjoying an upside from the weak pound and have found it easier to sell overseas.

However, almost a fifth (18 per cent) reported a fall in demand since the referendum and 13 per cent said margins are being squeezed by rising costs.

HW Fisher said a clear majority of business leaders are worried – but increasingly fatalistic – about Brexit. With the true impact still hard to gauge, sentiment remains stoic.

Respondents were asked to sum up their mood by choosing from a range of expressions and a whopping two-thirds (65 per cent) opted for “Keep calm and carry on”. A pragmatic 30 per cent described themselves as “hoping for the best but fearing the worst”, while the remaining 5 per cent picked the Dad’s Army catchphrase “We’re doomed”.

Toby Ryland, partner at HW Fisher, said that for all the fire and brimstone being talked about Brexit, the research shows that most businesses are playing a waiting game rather than battening down the hatches.

While virtually all business owners worry Brexit will affect them eventually, for now most are soldiering on – even if many are postponing big decisions until there is greater clarity.

All this comes as new research shows ​B​ritish firms are seeing a fall in foreign investment as a direct result of all this uncertainty​.

One thing is for sure, firms across Yorkshire need to prepare for every eventuality and make sure they can cope with whatever outcome Brexit produces.