Blaze at household waste site in Dewsbury

FIREFIGHTERS dealt with a blaze at a Kirklees Council’s household waste site in Dewsbury today.
Crews were called just before 12.30pm today (Weds Septv 13) to a report of a loading vehicle on fire at Household Waste and Recycling Centre in Weaving Lane, off Thornhill Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.
A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two appliances from Dewsbury and one from Mirfield attended and used four breathing apparatus and two hose reels.”
