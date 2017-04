A blaze broke out at a home in Tadcaster after a tortoise pen caught fire.

Two fire crews were called to the property in Station Road at 8.10pm yesterday (Sunday).

Station Road, Tadcaster. Picture: Google.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze involved a faulty heat lamp inside the tortoise pen in the lounge of the home.

It caused damage to the carpet and smoke spread to the first and second floors.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and the tortoise was unharmed.