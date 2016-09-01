Bloom becomes the latest business to be acquired by Jaywing

Jaywing has announced the acquisition of Leeds digital marketing agency Bloom.

Jaywing has cited the move as being in service of accelerating its strategy to create a low risk international growth platform through the development and distribution of data science-led products.

Bloom has two principle strands to its business in a digital marketing agency and data science led product suite Bloom Intelligence.

The suite includes the highly successful social intelligence tool Whisper. Whisper is the intelligence behind Sky Sport’s Premier League advert featuring Thierry Henri and iconic moments from Premier League football, which topped the Campaign Viral Chart and scooped the accolade “the greatest thing in the history of the universe” from The Mirror.

It has also been used by ITV and Domino’s to validate the value of Domino’s X Factor sponsorship.

Bloom has a number of blue chip clients including Sky, SIG, ADT, Arco, Ebuyer and Anytime Fitness, further adding to Jaywing’s impressive portfolio, which includes Pepsico, 3M, E.on, first direct and Pets at Home.

Bloom’s chief executive Alex Craven will remain in the business and take on responsibility for leading the development of Jawying’s enlarged product set.

Jaywing already has a strong presence in the north of England, with its Sheffield HQ and existing Leeds office accounting for around half of its 600 employees.

Rob Shaw, chief executive of Jaywing UK & Australia, said: “I’ve known Alex and Bloom for many years and have always been impressed by their professionalism, culture and focus on client service. Their development of industry leading tools such as Whisper has set them apart from many agencies; we especially like how Whisper insight has been used to drive emotionally engaging creative.”

Mr Craven said: “I’ve followed Jaywing’s progress in recent years with great interest.

“Its impressive data science credentials fit very well with our own use of data science and its application in marketing.

“Tools like Almanac, Jaywing’s online and offline tracking product, sit perfectly alongside the Bloom Intelligence suite, giving us a very rounded offer for today’s marketers.”

The move follows Jaywing’s July move to acquire Australian search marketing agency Digital Massive and announcedsolid financial results in line with market expectations.