Body discovered in house in Sheffield

Police, paramedics and crime scene investigators were called to a Sheffield street following the discovery of a body.

The alarm was raised following the discovery of the body of a man in his 30s in a property in Constable Road, Gleadless Valley, at around 5pm yesterday.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Emergency services were called at around 5pm on Wednesday to a property in Constable Road, Gleadless, Sheffield, where the body of a man in his 30s was found.



"There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the man's death."





