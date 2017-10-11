Body found by murder squad police probing disappearance of Bradford man

Police investigating the disappearance of Bradford man Tyron Charles have found a body.
The discovery was made today during a search of moorland in the Oxenhope area, close to Nab Water Lane.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the identity of the deceased. Mr Charles’s family has been informed.
A man from Denholme in Bradford appeared in court last month charged with Mr Charles’s murder and was remanded in custody.
Police today said they had made a number of further arrests in connection with the case.
A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder while a 61-year-old woman has been held on suspicion of assisting an offender.
A 60-year-old man has been re-arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Mr Charles, 29, from Denholme, went missing early last month.
