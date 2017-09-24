Body found in Leeds in search for missing man

Have your say

Police have found a body in Leeds today in their search for a missing man.

Family have been informed after the body of missing person Callum Douglas, aged 26, was found in Leeds.

Callum, from the Ravenscliffe area of Bradford, was found this evening by West Yorkshire Police.

A spokesman for the force said: "Earlier today Police looking for misper Callum Douglas located a body in Leeds.

"Formal id to be confirmed. Mr Douglas's family have been told".

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

West Yorkshire Police declined to reveal where in Leeds Callum's body was found.