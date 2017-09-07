Body found in Leeds park ‘not suspicious’

Have your say

The death of a man whose body was found in a park in Leeds yesterday is not being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.

Officers were called to Middleton Park shortly after 11am following the discovery of the man’s body.

A post mortem examination took place earlier today and confirmed that the death is not suspicious, police said.

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said: “The man has now been formally identified as a 54-year-old man from Lincolnshire. His family have been informed.

“The death has been reported to the Coroner’s Office and an inquest will be held in due course.”